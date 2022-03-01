Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 18.18 lakh smuggled in burqa

The gold was concealed in hundreds of beads that were stitched onto burqas

Hyderabad: A passenger smuggled 350 grams of gold worth around ₹ 18.18 lakh by concealing the precious metal as beads stitched onto burqas. Hyderabad Customs seized the gold and filed a case against the passenger.

The male passenger arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai, carrying with him the gold that was concealed in hundreds of beads that were stitched onto burqas. The burqas were carried in baggage on the Flydubai flight.

Hyderabad Customs shared the video on Twitter stating ” On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.”

Customs department at Hyderabad Airport has busted many such bizarre attempts of gold smuggling. In January it seized gold paste worth Rs 47 lakh concealed under a passenger’s bandages.

Earlier it also seized gold valued at ₹ 58 lakh from a Sudani woman who had concealed it in her underwear and hand baggage. NDTV recalled.