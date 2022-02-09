Hyderabad: Cops moved by auto-driver Syed Zakir’s honesty

"Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us”

Hyderabad: An honest auto-driver named Syed Zakir found a bag containing gold ornaments worth 5 lakh near pillar number 55 and returned it to the couple who had lost it.

The couple Mirza Sultan Baig and Sameera begum, resident of Hashimnagar, Langar House, had lost their handbag on their way from Hashimnagar to Tolichowki.

Later after realizing that their bag was missing, they approached Langar House police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments.

Auto driver Syed Zakir who had found their handbag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas, handed over the same to the police.

SHO K Srinivas praised Zakir’s honesty. He said, “Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us” ANI reported.

The honest auto-driver was felicitated by the police officials.