Hyderabad: Case booked against Meena Jewellers; accused flee

Hyderabad: CBI has booked a case against the well-known, city-based Meena Jewellers Exclusive Private Limited (MJEPL).

The case has been booked against MJEPL and its managing director and two directors for allegedly cheating State Bank of India (SBI).

Based on a complaint from SBI Stressed Asset Management Branch-II Kachiguda Deputy General Manager GV Sastry, the Benguluru unit of Central Bureau of Investigation registered the case against Meena Jewellers Managing Director Umesh Jethwani and two directors Hema U Jethwani and Karan U Jethwani. The cases have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Telangana Today reported.

In his complaint, Sastry said that the accused illegally diverted the funds, manipulated books of accounts with an objective to defraud the bank and to gain unlawfully at the cost of bank’s funds.

Meena Jewellers is operating in three outlets at Babu Khan Estate in Basheerbagh, MJ Towers in Punjagutta and Roxana Mall in Begumpet.

Reportedly the accused have fled the country.