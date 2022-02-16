Hyderabad: Anees-ul-Ghurba to be thrown open for 600 inmates in Ramadan

Hyderabad: Anees-ul-Ghurba, the famous orphanage of Hyderabad, will be inaugurated in the month of Ramadan. This was revealed by Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

He disclosed this, following a meeting with members of the Committee formed in connection with the construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Advisor to Telangana government AK Khan, Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and others.

Speaking to media, Mr. Eshwar further informed that concerned authorities have been asked to expediate the construction work so that the building could be inaugurated in Ramadan. With its inauguration, the new building will accommodate 600 orphan children.

Established by a philanthropist Mir Khaja Badruddin Chishti in 1921, Anees-ul-Ghurba was under the control of the ecclesiastic department in the Asif Jahi dynasty, until it was put under the control of the Endowment Department. Later, in 2009 a GO was issued transferring its possession to Waqf Board. The Waqf Board demolished the dilapidated orphanage to make way for a new building, after the government, in 2017, sanctioned Rs 20 crore and an adjacent piece of government land, to construct a new building.