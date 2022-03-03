Hyderabad: 10th class student dies after cricket scuffle with friends

A 10th class student died after his friends pounced on him and rained blows on him.

Hyderabad: In an incident that sent shockwaves across schools of Hyderabad, a 10th class student died after his friends pounced on him and rained blows on him.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Sai Krupa High School, at Yousufguda on Wednesday.

The New Indian Express with reference to police sources reported that the victim was playing cricket with two other boys of the same class during lunch hour.

While playing, the 16-year-old boy had an argument with his friends which later turned violent.

Some of his classmates rushed to the victim’s rescue and separated them. They took the victim aside, but he collapsed on the ground.

The school management rushed the victim to the hospital where the boy was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered in Jubilee Hills police station.