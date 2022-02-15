Hyd Traffic Police facilitates transport of live organs

At 1055 hours on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organs (Lungs) from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Once again Hyderabad Traffic police on Tuesday facilitated the transport of the live organs (Lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organs.

The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad to KIMS Hospital Secunderabad is 11 kms which was covered in 13 minutes. The medical team carrying live organs (Lungs) left at 1055 hours from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 1108 hours.

The efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of Live organs (Lungs) were applauded by the managements of Yashoda Hospital and KIMS Hospital as it would help in saving one precious life.

This year in 2022, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport six times, according to traffic police.