Hyd has become ‘Defence Hub’– KTR

Hyderabad, March 12: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here today that Hyderabad has become a defence hub in the country. The Minister participated in the ground breaking ceremony of Nova Integrated Systems Limited (Tata group). Speaking after lighting the lamp, KTR said that Tata group has good ties with Hyderabad.

KTR said that many defence organizations, including DRDL, are working from Hyderabad and the city has turned into hub for the defence sector. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...