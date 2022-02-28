Hunar Haat Expo begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 37th Hunar Haat Expo, the 10-day festival commenced on February 25, in Hyderabad. The expo which is organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs was kicked off in the presence of the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Live: Inauguration of Hunar Haat at NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund, Hyderabad, along with Hon’ble Minister for @MOMAIndia Sh @naqvimukhtar.#HunarHaat https://t.co/SG3IDZYwKW — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 27, 2022

The Expo which is being run at NTR gardens and will conclude on March 6 is focusing on the promotion of talented artisans and local products at the international level.

Hunar Haat is being participated by more than 700 artisans and more than 300 stalls have been installed in different parts of the country.

Artisans are mesmerizing the visitors by the cultural festival and their artwork. According to India Today, the Ministry aims to provide direct employment or employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen.