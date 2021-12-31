HMWS&SB Waived Off 13 Months Water Bill to the Domestic Consumers

The waiver of water bills is only applicable to the consumers who consumed 20,000 liters of water per month and those utilized the excess water have to pay the bills.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government headed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to waive off 13 months (from December 2020-to December 2021) water bills to the domestic consumers.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), issued a statement today stated that on the orders of the government, the water board waived off the bills for all the domestic consumers in the GHMC limits, including multi-storeyed buildings and bulk consumers, for the period of 13 months.

The waiver of water bills is only applicable to the consumers who consumed 20,000 liters of water per month and those utilized the excess water have to pay the bills. With this government’s decision, the water board will have to bear a burden of Rs. 400 crore.

Apart from this, no interest or penalty will be levied on the arrears pending for 13 months period before December 2020 and may be billed separately from the future bills.

The statement also said that the water cess already paid by the consumers during the period of waiver may be adjusted in the future bills, the statement added.

It may be recalled that in December 2020, the government launched a scheme to provide free drinking water to every household across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. There were a total of 9,84,023 beneficiaries of which 50 per cent of them completed the Aadhaar linking process.