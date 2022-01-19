High Court quashes fee hike in PG Medical Colleges

It may be recalled on May 9, 2017, the government issued the G.O raising fees for private medical colleges for 2017-2020.

Hyderabad: The High Court of Telangana has quashes the orders of increase in fees for PG medical colleges in the State of Telangana for the year 2017-2020 and also instructed colleges to refund within the extra fees within 30 days if high fees were charged from students and further directed the colleges to issue certificates to PG medical students who have completed the course.

However, petitions have been filed in the High Court alleging that the government has increased the fees without the recommendation of the Tuition and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC)

Following the hearing, the Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma bench after hearing has directed the colleges that the fees fixed by TAFRC for the year 2016-19 should be taken and also directed the colleges to refund the excess amount collected from the students within 30 days.