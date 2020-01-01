High Court gives green signal to Million March against CAA & NRC

Hyderabad: The Million March against the CAA, NRC and the NPR will now be held on January 4 at 2 pm on the Necklace Road.

Earlier, the Joint Action Committee had planned to hold the rally on December 28 but the police had denied them permission.

JAC convenor Mohammed Mushtaq Malik said, “We had approached the High Court challenging the police action and the court has set aside the police orders of December 26, 2019, rejecting the application and asked us to apply afresh and instructed the police authorities to consider on it. We had already applied a fresh petition on Tuesday. The core committee of the JAC has unanimously decided to hold the ‘Million March’ on January 4, at Necklace Road.

He said various organisations which are against the CAA, NRC and the NPR, including the Dalit organisations, students unions and social organisations will participate in the March and it will be peaceful. He said people from various districts will also participate.

