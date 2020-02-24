Hi Tea & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar, Feb 24 : Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who operates her mother’s twitter account has hit out at the Modi government.

In a tweet, Iltija talked about US President Donald Trump’s India visit and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in Delhi and the rights of Kashmiris.

She alleged that Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is remembered only at perfunctory visits to the Sabarmati ashram while his values have been forgotten.

“Hi Tea & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji’s legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten,” she tweeted.

Iltija hit headlines after the detention of Mehbooba Mufti following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year by giving several interviews to national and international media.

She has been critical of the Centre for banning social media in Kashmir.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...