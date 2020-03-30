Hero Group pledges Rs 100 cr for Covid-19 relief efforts

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Hero Group has pledged Rs 100 crore as aid for the ongoing Covid-19 relief-efforts in India.

Hallf of this sum, Rs 50 crore, will be contributed to the PM Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts.

The Group companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix.

“Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed to this fund,” the Group said.

Like this: Like Loading...