Here’s why Hyderabad Court issues stay order on Lock Upp hosted by Kangana

Hyderabad: City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued a stay order on ‘Lock Upp’, a reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show was set to release on 27 February.

The stay was issued after a petition was filed by Sanober Baig accusing Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji, MX Player, and Endemol Shine of plagiarism. Sanober Baig is the proprietor of Pride Media who claims to be the original and sole owner of the script and concept behind a similar show ‘The Jail’.

According to the petition, the show was registered under the copyright act on 7 March, 2018.

The Quint reported that in a press conference on 25 February, Baig said, “When I saw the promo of the said show I was in shock. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege from Endemol Shine for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He had promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. The show is not only similar to our concept but an absolute copy of the same. I could not believe that somebody could plagiarise the concept to such an extent. We have prayed to the court for infringement of the copyright and have got a stay order.”

It must be noted that the show was in headlines these days after Munawar Faruqui was included as one of the contestants.