Here’s what ‘Race 3’ singer Rimi Nique wishes on birthday

Mumbai, March 16: Thai singer-songwriter Rimi Nique, who turned a year older on Monday, uploaded a meaningful birthday post on Instagram.

Wishing for everyone’s good health amid the coronavirus scare, Rimi wrote: “I wish for everyone’s health, happiness and healing. At times of crisis we must not lose hope, but instead come together as a collective of mind and soul. I feel like we have been given this period of isolation, this sabbatical… to reflect, rethink, give time to our loved ones, clean up ourselves and our planet, reboot, come together as a collective community.

“Let’s figure this out and rise up as stronger and more conscious human beings. We are so powerful together! It’s magic! not just to tackle Covid-19, but to prevent other illnesses and crises too. I’ll do my part through music I promise!Stay healthy(mentally and physically), wash your hands, you know the drill, and let’s look deeper/inward

Besides, love is contagious too.”

Rimi has sung for “Race 3” and “ABCD 2”, and has been part of “India’s Raw Star” and “The Voice” Thailand. The singer also lent her voice in “The Chamiya Song” along with West Indies cricketer and musician Dwayne Bravo — aka DJ Bravo. (IANS)

