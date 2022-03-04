Here’s what a caretaker did to a Septuagenarian in Hyderabad

Caretaker blinded the elderly woman with a poisonous combination of Harpic and Zandu Balm before robbing her.

Hyderabad: A caretaker of a 73-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, March 2 by Hyderabad police.

According to the reports, P Bhargavi, a 32-year-old caretaker blinded the elderly woman with a poisonous combination of Harpic and Zandu Balm before robbing her.

73-year-old, Hemavathi lived alone in an apartment complex in Nacharam, Secunderabad as her son, Sashidhar, lives in London. The son had appointed Bhargavi to be a live-in housekeeper and take care of her.

Bhargavi, and her seven-year-old daughter moved into Hemavathi’s apartment in August 2021. Since then, she had been waiting for a chance to steal from her.

In October, when Hemavathi was rubbing her eyes, on the pretext of putting soothing drops Bhargavi applied a mixture of Harpic and Zandu Balm to the old lady’s eyes.

Hemavathi developed an eye infection and was referred to a nearby private hospital but nothing could be detected. Gradually her eyesight worsened and finally the 73-year-old woman lost her eyesight completely.

When her son, Sashidhar visited Hyderabad she was taken to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, where doctors, disclosed that her blindness was due to a poisonous liquid in her eyes.

Hearing this family suspected the Bhargavi and filed a complaint with the police. During interrogation, Bhargavi confessed to blinding her and stealing Rs 40,000 in cash, two gold bangles, a gold chain and some other jewellery.

She was arrested and sent her to judicial remand.