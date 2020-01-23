Help farmers: Harish asks Nabard

Hyderabad, Jan.23 : Finance Minister, T Harish Rao today stated that the TRS Government is farmers friendly. He was addressing a conference of Nabard here and unveiled its financial planning for 2020-21 here in Banjara Hills.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated the bank officials for extending financial support for farmers development. The TRS government is farmers friendly as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, himself is a farmer. Harish Rao has expressed concern that farmers are not self reliant as farming involves a big process. From sowing seeds, tilting crops, getting quality seeds, fertilizers, investment loans, production and till marketing and MSP, they get many problems, he said.

Being aware of this phenomenon, KCR has started giving Rythu Bandhu amount to farmers, now increased to Rs 10000 from Rs 8000 per acre in two spells for Kharif and Rabi seasons. It is crop investment amount fully subsidised for farmers by the KCR Government. We also offer farmers an insurance of Rs 5 lakh on occurrence of death, Harish Rao informed.

The finance minister said that the National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank has earlier offered the funds for the purpose. It helped the government for building more number of godowns to increase storage capacity and also for sprinkler irrigation, he said. He also expressed hope that the Nabard will offer funds on time to agriculture and allied sectors for their development.. We expect to get adequate funding for pushing agricultural products in the state.

Harish Rao informed that the TRS government has done a good job by offering insurance to farmers and 24 hour power supply to boost agriculture in the state. (NSS)

