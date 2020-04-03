Health workers stage protest at Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata, April 4: A section of nurses and health workers at a state-run hospital in South Kolkata earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Friday staged a demonstration and laid siege on the room of the superintendent, alleging that the health facility lacked the infrastructure to handle such an infectious disease.

The protesters expressed apprehension that they may get infected if Covid-19 patients are treated there.

They also alleged that the hospital did not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) at its disposal.

The nurses expressed fear that as the government has decided to post nurses as per roster to the Covid-19 isolation ward in the new hospital building, other patients may also get infected.

Later, however, the agitating nurses and health workers withdrew their protest. (IANS)

