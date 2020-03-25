Health workers at Bengal’s main Covid-19 facility up in arms

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) Complaining of inadequate supply of masks, sanitisers and personal protection equipment (PPEs), nurses and health workers of ID Hospital, Beliaghata – the epicentre for treatment of coronavirus in Kolkata – on Wednesday staged a demonstration and threatened to go on mass leave if their demands were not met.

The demonstrators laid siege on the office of the superintendent and the principal of the teaching hospital, the state’s primary referral facility for infectious diseases, expressing fears that they could themselves contract the disease ‘any moment’ as the protocol for their personal safety norms were not being maintained.

“We are working day in and day out. But we are not getting adequate medical equipment. Covid-19 is such an infectious disease. But we haven’t been provided adequate number of masks, sanitisers and PPEs. Even there is no drinking water and food in the canteen,” said a protester.

“If our demands are not met, we have to consider going on mass leaves or strikes,” said another.

The nurses also alleged that while their counterparts in other hospitals were being given lift and drop facilities, these have been denied to them. “As a result, we are facing lot of harassment while returning home from hospital amid the lockdown,” said a nursing staff.

Sources in the state health department said the grievances of the nurse and other health workers of ID Hospital were being looked into and proper steps would be taken.

Like this: Like Loading...