Health Ministry opens Covid-19 helpline on WhatsApp

New Delho, March 21: The Health Ministry along with the government initiative MyGov on Saturday launched a helpline number on WhatsApp to raise awareness and answer questions about the Covid-19 pandemic.

WhatsApp users across the country can reach out to the Health Ministry on +91 9013151515 for credible information and to verify any uncertain information on precautionary measures or treatment practices, the Facebook-owned platform which has over 400 million users in India, said in a statement.

“I commend Facebook for this great effort to synergise facts from credible sources and put it in the public domain through a popular messaging platform like WhatsApp. It shall definitely have a resounding positive impact on public health,” said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

To contact the helpline, citizens should save the WhatsApp number in their phones, and then start a chat by typing “Hi” and sending it to the number, which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions.

Depending on the question, the users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text.

“We encourage users across the country to depend on verified sources for any information during this period,” said Abhijit Bose, India head for WhatsApp.

In addition to the MyGov helpline, users can reach out to the fact-checking community, whose details can be found on the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information hub.

“Technology can play a very vital role in India’s efforts against the outbreak. This unique collaboration with the government across multiple ministries is a strong beginning,” said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India. (IANS)

