Health Dept launches five hearse vehicles at OGH

Hyderabad: The Medical, Health and Family Welfare department has launched five hearse vehicles that provide transport facilities to relatives to transport bodies of the deceased to their native towns and villages at Osmania General Hospital, today.

The five hearse vehicles at Osmania Hospital are part of the initiative of the State government to launch 16 more such hearse vehicles to the existing fleet.

During the launch of the hearse vehicles, the Superintendent of Osmania Hospital Dr. B.Nagender expressed gratitude to Health Minister T. Harish Rao, health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare, Vakati Karuna, Director of Medical Education Dr. K.Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health Dr. G.Srinivasa Rao for the gesture.

The vehicles will be of great help to the unfortunate family members of the deceased during their most difficult times and will be of utmost benefit in transport of their deceased family members free of cost anywhere in the state of Telangana said Dr. Nagender.