HC questions state on security provided to doctors treating covid-19 patients

Hyderabad, April 9: The state high court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform it about the security arrangements being made by police department at all the hospitals, which are specifically designated to treat COVID-19 in state capital Hyderabad and other districts of the state. It asked the advocate general of the state to submit a report on the issue before April 16.

A division bench comprising of the Chief Justice of the state Justice RS Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud passed these orders while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a city based advocate K. Karuna Sagar, who is a native of Champapet in the city . During arguments, the petitioner told the HC that the state government had failed to take appropriate steps in providing security to the doctors and other supporting staff who are treating the corona virus patients. He said that a COVID 19 patient and his family members had attacked the doctors at Gandhi Hospitals and destroyed the hospital property by breaking windows. He also told the court that similar incidents of attack took place in Nizamabad and Khammam districts.

He urged the court to issue directions to take stringent action against the accused of the attacks. Appearing on behalf of the state government, the advocate General of the state sought ten days time to submit his reply on the issue. Following this, the HC adjourned the case till April 17.(NSS)

