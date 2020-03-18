HC Grants Bail to Revanth in Drone Flying Case

Hyderabad, March 18 (NSS): The Telangana high court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Congress party MP from Malkajgiri, A. Revanth Reddy in the sensational drone flying case. It asked the MP to cooperate with the investigation agencies in the case.

A single judge bench headed by Justice G. Sridevi passed the orders while dealing with the bail petition filed by the MP. It may be noted here that the MP had to approach the HC after the rejection of his bail petition by a trial court. Following this, the MP will be released from the jail after spending 14 days in jail. He was sent on judicial remand on March 5,2020 following his arrest by Narasingi police.(NSS)

