HC faults Govt’s decision to cut employees’ pensions

Hyderabad, April 17: The Telangana High Court today faulted the decision of the state government to cut 50 percent of the pension of its retired employees.

It sought an explanation from the state government on what basis the pension of the employees was cut by 50 percent. It asked the state government to show empathy towards its employees during the ongoing lockdown while wondering as to who would come to the rescue of the pensioners if they fall ill during the ongoing crisis.

A division bench of the HC passed made these observations while dealing with a suo moto Public Interest Litigation filed urging it to set aside the orders of the state government.(NSS)

