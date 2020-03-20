HC directs State govt to put off SSC exams from March 23

Hyderabad, March 20 (NSS): In an important development, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to postpone the Class X (SSC) annual public examination, 2020 to be held next week i.e. March 23 to 30, by keeping in view of the threat of deadly corona virus Corona virus in the State.

The bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the State government to reschedule the examination dates after reviewing the situation and announce its decision by March 29. The bench passed the order in a PIL filed by one M Bala Krishna, a faculty in a private educational institution in the city, challenging the State government’s decision to conduct the SSC examinations amid the threat of the virus.

The bench made it clear that the examination scheduled for Saturday (March 21) will be conducted as per schedule. The Class X Examinations commenced from Thursday (March 19). The bench observed that in view of the spread of Corona virus across the world, it would be unwise on the part of the State to compel the students to write the exams during pandemic period.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...