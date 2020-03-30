Harry-Meghan must pay for security: Trump

Washington, March 30 (IANS) American President Donald Trump has said that the US would not foot the bill for the UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s security amid reports that the couple have moved to California from Canada, the media reported.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay,” the BBC quoted the President as saying in a tweet on Sunday.

But in a statement released through a spokesperson, the couple set to formally step down as senior royals on March 31 and no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen, said: “The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

According to a report published last week by London-based The Sun newspaper, the couple along with their son, Archie left the 10.7 million-pound mansion they were borrowing in Vancouver and took a flight out of the city shortly before Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the border between their countries.

The Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where they are currently living in lockdown with their 10-month-old son, the report added.

Last month, the Canadian government announced that it would stop providing security assistance to the family “in keeping with their change in status”, the BBC reported.

In a shocking announcement last month, the couple said they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and “transition into a new working model” last month.

The Sussexes’ new role was agreed after a summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss their desire to take a step back and strive for financial independence.

It will be reviewed after a 12-month period.

The Duke and Duchess were in the UK earlier this month to wrap up their last royal engagements before stepping back as senior royals on March 31.

