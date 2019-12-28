Harish pulls up teachers in Kandi ZPHS for poor standard of education

Hyderabad, Dec.28 : Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School in Kandi of Sangareddy District. He inspected serving of mid-day meals and interacted with the Class X students.

The minister also shot questions to the students in their subjects and expressed his dissatisfaction when the students could not even write names in Telugu correctly. He also questioned the teachers as to how the students could pass the examination if the standard of education was hopeless. He also asked the teachers as to how the students could compete and pass in the entrance examinations for getting seats in higher education when they cannot recite tables in mathematics.

Exhorting the students and teachers to set aside cell phones and keep off TV sets, Harish Rao asked them to work hard and ensure that the Kandi high school achieved first class results in the Class X examinations. He also pulled up the teachers for their negligence of duties in teaching the students.

Later, the minister inspected the construction works of TRS District office. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...