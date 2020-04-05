Harbhajan, wife to distribute ration to 5,000 families

New Delhi, April 5: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra on Sunday pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families.

“Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today May waheguru bless us all,” Harbhajan said in a tweet.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan had paired up with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Harbhajan had also praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances.

The pair were criticized for their effort by a section on social media. Harbhajan reacted by uploading a video on his Twitter handle showing Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England. “No religion, no caste, only humanity…that’s what it is…stay safe, stay home…spread love not hate or virus…let’s pray for every single one…May Waheguru bless us all,” he wrote. (IANS)

