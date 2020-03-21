Haj training camps to be held in April: TSHC chief

Hyderabad, March 21 (NSS): Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, its EO Shafiullah today said they will organize Haj training camps for the selected Haj pilgrims in April, due to outbreak of Corona Virus.

In a joint media statement here today, Masiullah Khan said the holy journey of intending Haj pilgrims of Telangana State would begin on July 9 and the Haj pilgrims would return from August 13 to September 3. He also said the last date of remittance of second advance Haj amount of Rs 1,20,200 each by the provisionally selected Haj pilgrims of Haj-2020 is extended up to March 31.

For more information, selected Haj pilgrims may call 040-23298793 or visit www.telanganastatehajcommittee.com. (NSS)

