Guv stresses need for setting up Mother Breast Milk Banks to feed newborns

Hyderabad, March 7: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today stressed the need for opening more Mother Breast Milk Banks in the cities and rural areas for the benefit of infants. Setting up such milk banks was not possible due to any reasons, at least mobile mother milk banks should be set up, she said. “If a mother has two babies and doesn’t have sufficient breast milk to feed both infants, she gives preference to a male than female. Unfortunately the disparity still exists in our society. This attitude is very bad, sad and painful”, she observed.

The Governor participated in International Women’s Day celebrations at Niloufer Hospital where she was the chief guest at the function organized jointly by Dhaatri Mother’s Milk Bank, Niloufer Hospital and Sushena Health Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tamilisai said women don’t need a crown as their heads are their crowns. “In my early practice as a house surgeon, I felt the dire need of women breast milk. It was just a sheer coincidence that I asked my secretary a couple of days ago to enquire whether there was any Breast Milk Bank in the city. That is when I decided to visit this. In fact, I volunteered to come here and it so happened that it is World Women’s Day,” Dr Tamilisai said.

“Mother Breast Milk Bank service is not just important to this generation, but will be more important to future generations for their healthy and brainy future. In case medical devices are costly, then we must seek help of premier IIITs to develop affordable devices. Women must look after their health, she added. The Governor also lauded the efforts of the Dhaatri Milk Bank.

Dr Ramesh, Director of Medical Education, said Dhaatri Mother Milk Bank was set up in 2017. It fulfilled the long need of such service. In the 1,000-bed Niloufer hospital, everyday some 150 to 200 newborns were being admitted. They come from the neighboring States too, he said. The milk bank run by Dhaatri follows international protocols to prevent the possibility of infection, Dr Ramesh added.

Dr Bhavani described the Dhaatri Women Milk Bank as a Comprehensive Lactation Management Center where 22,000 mothers visited the Dhaatri Milk Bank set up on PPP Model (Public, Private Partnership Model). She hoped more such milk banks would come up at government and private hospitals.

Dhaatri Mothers Breast Milk Bank is the Largest and one of its kind Mother’s Milk Bank in Telangana State is saving infants lives for the past two years with 6.78 lakh ml of milk donated and helps thousands of babies.

On the occasion, seven donor mothers and a few women achievers were felicitated. The donor mothers include Hasina Begum, Sharada, Gangalakshmi, Parveen Begum, Krishna Kumari and Lyseen Begum.

The women achievers, who were felicitated include Dr Lavanya Naik, Addl DCP (Admn), Cyberabad; Dr Ranjani, MD, C-Path Labs; Alpana Tandon, Director, Strategic Initiatives and Divya Reddy of National Neonatology Forum.

Dr Santhosh Kumar, Director, Dhaatri and Dr Sudarshan Reddy, president, Sushena Foundation were also present. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...