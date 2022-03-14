Gutha Sukhender Reddy elected as Council Chairman unanimously

The legislature officials announced that Gutha was elected unanimously as he was the only MLC, who filed his nomination papers for the post.

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy was elected as chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council unanimously today. He became the chairman of the Council for the second time.

The legislature officials announced that Gutha was elected unanimously as he was the only MLC, who filed his nomination papers for the post. State ministers KTR, Prashant Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud and other ruling party MLCs accompanied Gutha to the chair of the chairman and made him to sit on the chair. Later, the ministers congratulated the new chairman by presenting bouquets.

Gutha was first elected chairman of the Council on September 11, 2019 and continued in the post till the first week of June 2021. The ruling TRS party MLC Bhupal Reddy was appointed as pro-term chairman of the Council. He was succeeded by AIMIM leader Aminul Hasan Jafri. Gutha was elected as the MLC for the second term under the MLA quota last year.

Hailing from the Urumandla village of Nalgonda district on February 2, 1954, he secured his degree from Osmania University. He married Arundhati on May 1, 1977. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter. Gutha began his political career as a Communist party leader. He won from Nalgonda parliamentary seat in the year 2004 as a TDP candidate.

Later, he retained the seat in 2009 general elections as a Congress candidate. He won from the same seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as the Congress candidate. He, however, joined the TRS party on June 15, 2016. He became the State president of Rythu Samanvaya samithi in the year 2018.