Gurugram hospital returns COVID-19 suspect without test

Gurugram, March 16 : While a suspected coronavirus affected person was sent home without test by the security personnel posted at a lab in the Gurugram civil hospital on Monday, a woman fled fled the sector 10 civil hospital as she was not satisfied with facilities there, on Sunday.

The person, who is a senior officer at an MNC and had recently returned from Germany, had gone to the hospital to give blood sample. But he was asked to isolate himself at home and was not allowed to the lab.

Only when he uploaded his ordeal on Tweeter, the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) swung into action and contacted with him. Later, he went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) and submitted blood sample there.

He had gone to Germany on February 4 and returned on February 7. He received a company email on February 13 that he should undergo pathological test as another person who had accompanied him had turned positive for coronavirus.

In case of woman, the health official later claimed that she was admitted to RMLH isolation ward. She had returned from Malaysia, recently.

The hospital had taken her blood sample and initial report indicated that she was infected with coronavirus. The detailed report from virology lab, Pune, is awaited. (IANS)

