Govt will fill up Doctors, Nurses posts: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health and finance Minister T Harish Rao today said that jobs of doctors and staff nurses will be filled up soon. He announced this while participating at a program in a city hospital here with officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state government will soon issue a notification to fill up posts of doctors, nurses and others in the health sector. All the hospitals are going to get full staff with doctors, nurses and others he reiterated.

The minister said that the officials concerned are working modalities to fill up the posts of health wing. We will soon start works of four corporate level hospitals in the city on four sides, the health minister said.

The hospitals will be constructed as planned at Kothapet Market area, Alwal and other two places, he said and added that the people in the twin cities will get multi specialty hospitals and services. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed us for the works to be started soon in this regard, he announced.

He asked the people to follow corona protocols and ensure no virus is spread or infected. The government is taking all measures to provide more equipment and facilities in all of its hospitals in the state, he added.