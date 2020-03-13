Govt will Change the Face of All Villages in State–KCR

Hyderabad, March 13: The chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that they would completely change the face of all the villages in the State through Palle Pragathi program. He made these remarks while initiating a short discussion on the implementation of the Palle Pragathi program in the Legislative Assembly.

The CM said that they had strengthened the rural economy by creating livelihood opportunities to the residents of the villages. He also said that they had increased the sense of security among the rural people by implementing welfare schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, 24 hour free power, farm loan waiver and Aasara pensions. He said that they were developing the villages in a planned manner and added that their aim was to make the state number one in the entire country. He said that they had constituted standing committees to make the residents of the villages as an integral part of village development.

KCR said that they had also taken up the construction of Vaikunta Dhamams and added that they would transform the Telangana state into a state with 100 percent Vaikunta dhamams. He said that they had also brought several reforms in the state with the introduction of the newly enacted Telangana state Panchayat Raj Act-2018. He said that they would take action against all those public representatives and officials who showed negligence in their duties.(NSS)

