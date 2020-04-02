Govt should have called all party meet over COVID-19: Cong

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday extended its support in containing the coronavirus outbreak but said that the government should have called all party meet to discuss measures to contain the pandemic spread.

Congress General Secretary K.C. said: “We extend our support to the Central government as well as all the state governments in fighting the deadly pandemic outbreak but the government should have initiated an all party meet, held a dialogue with the Opposition parties and other parties so as to discuss about measures to be taken to contain the outbreak.”

“Prime Minister talked to the Chief Ministers over a video conference today. Why did he not had a similar video conferencing with the Opposition,” he said.

Earlier in the day the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met via video conferencing and said in its resolution that “India and the whole world is facing an unprecedented crisis in face of the rapid spread of coronavirus. It has the potential to claim hundreds of thousands of lives and devastate the global economy.”

“From the day the first case tested positive in India, the Congress has extended its full support to the Central and state governments in their efforts to deal with the grave and unfolding circumstances. The Congress pledges to continue its unstinted support,” the resolution said.

