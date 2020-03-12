Govt Releases Rs.69.85 Cr works under CDP

Hyderabad, March 12 (NSS): The State Government today issued orders sanctioning and releasing an amount of Rs. 69,85,55,773/- (General – Rs.55,32,65,595/-, SCSDF – Rs.9,68,53,131/- & STSDF Rs.4,84,37,047/-), as final installment to the Districts towards meeting the expenditure for the already sanctioned works, not for new works, under ‘Constituency Development Programme’(CDP), for the year 2018-19, for use in the 140 MLA, MLC constituencies.

All the District Collectors are permitted to meet the expenditure for the already sanctioned works for the year 2018-19, under the ‘Constituency Development Programme(CDP), as per the existing guidelines issued in April 2010.

The amount released to each district shall be credited to the PD Account directly under the Head of Account ‘8448-Deposits of Local Funds–MH–120 –Other Funds–SH(22)–Deposits of the Decentralized Planning’. The District Treasury Officers concerned are requested to adjust the amounts by crediting to the above Head of Account. The amounts released are non-lapsable in nature.

All the District Collectors are authorized to operate the above PD Account. They shall follow the existing accounting procedures and shall be responsible for any deviation.

This order does not require concurrence of the Finance Department, as the Finance Dept., has already issued Budget Release Order (BRO) on March 3, 2020. (NSS)

