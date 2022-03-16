Govt. jobs: Free coaching centre inaugurated

Job aspirants will be provided coaching for three to four months.

Hyderabad: In the wake of the State government’s recruitment announcement, a free coaching centre was inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday in Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

Job aspirants will be provided coaching for three to four months. They will also be provided with food and snacks for free. Telangana Today reported.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the coaching centre, KT Rama Rao urged the students to utilise the services of the coaching centre and online learning platform ‘T-SAT’.

He also advised the students to improve their skills by utilising the services of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge.