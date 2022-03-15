Govt. Jobs: Exams will be conducted in Urdu also

Chief Minister has also accepted the demand for the establishment of Minorities Study Circle in Old city as well as in all the districts, presently only one circle is functioning at Nizam College.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that all the competitive exams to fill over 80 thousand vacancies in Telangana state will be conducted in Urdu along with English and Telugu, with this decision, the Minorities students who have studied from the Urdu medium will be benefitted.

Replying on the MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi demand during the discussion on Telangana Appropriation Bill-2022, the Chief Minister has also accepted the demand for the establishment of Minorities Study Circle in Old city as well as in all the districts, presently only one circle is functioning at Nizam College.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali to have meeting with the Minolrity Finance Corporation for the sanctions of loans and also to hold meeting with the Bankers for the sanction of loans applications which is pending since 6 years, Grant in Aid will be provide for the Urs, renovations of Mosques, completing of Shaadi Khana, lands for the grave yards in the distirct.

The Chief Minister has also ordered for the re-construction of the Osmania Hospital by the maintaining the heritage tag of the Hospital the Chief Minister has also assured to consider the demand of treating the Notary documents on par with the registered documents of small house dwellers, he said.

The Government will not do injustice to poor and directed the Home Minister to look into the matter. He announced of clearing the pending scholarships to the students.

With regards to the demands of the Congress floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister has announced of taking back all the Field Assistant back to job, he said, the demands has come to him from his members also from the concerned Minister, he praised the police department for maintaining law and order.