Govt Guidelines on Spouse Options, Zonal System

Hyderabad: State government today issued guidelines to spouses and employees as per new zonal system. As per zonal, multi zonal system and district and state cadre, the employees can opt their choices.

The government instructed the officials concerned to take steps that the employees can apply for options after joining any particular zone, multi zone or district and state cadre respectively.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed in collectors conference to initiate steps in this regard.

KCR also directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure smooth transfers with spouse options in all zones, multi zones, state and distinct cadres.

With this the C’S directed Officials concerned to provide hassle free options to spouses to work at same place and discharge duties efficiently.

Sommesh Kumar instructed the officials concerned to take all measures for spouse options and transfers.