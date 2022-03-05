Govt gives postings to IPS officers

It appointed Ramesh Reddy as Joint Secretary of the administration wing of the city and Rajesh Chandra as the Central Zone DCP.

Hyderabad: The State government has issued posting orders to some of the IPS officers of Telangana State.

Sai Chaitanya was appointed as the DCP of the South Zone of the city and Satish as the North Zone DCP.

In a surprise development, the State government has transferred Cyberabad Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar in an unexpected manner.

He was attached to the Office of the DGP. Vijay Kumar was transferred by the State government two days back.