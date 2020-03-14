Govt Fully prepared to Tackle Corona virus; People need not Panic– CM

Hyderabad, March 14: The leader of the house and the chief minister KCR on Saturday said that the state government was on high alert on the onslaught of deadly corona virus (COVID-19), which is spreading across the world. He made it clear that the responsibility to keep the virus at bay in the state lied on their shoulders.

He made these remarks while replying to a short discussion held on the ‘impact of corona virus in the state and measures taken by the state government to contain it’ in the Legislative Assembly. He told the people of the state that they should not worry about the virus and added that the state government was ready to spend Rs. 5,000 crore if required to prevent the virus in the State. The State Government is fully prepared to tackle the situation and has been maiking necessary arrangements for the past 11 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported, he added.

He said that they had kept the stocks of masks, suits and sanitizers ready for distribution as part of their precautionary measures to prevent the virus. KCR said that of the 65 people infected by the virus across the country 17 were foreigners. He also said that 10 of the 65 infected patients had been discharged from the hospital after their successful treatment while noting that only two people died so far due to the virus in the country. Referring to the first corona positive person from the State, the CM said that the person had been completely cured and was discharged from the Gandhi hospital. He said that two more people from the state developed corona virus symptoms and added that they had sent their samples for diagnostic to Pune based lab. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...