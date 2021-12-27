Govt caution on Omicron Threat thrown to wind in Telangana

One does not find the traders, hawkers or visitors adhering to the facemask rule much to the disappointment of a few who are strictly taking all precautions.

Hyderabad: The State government headed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has issued the orders cautioning the people about the threat of Omicron variant and giving the directives of the administration on the Covid-19 safety protocols is being thrown to wind in the State.

One does not find the traders, hawkers or visitors adhering to the facemask rule much to the disappointment of a few who are strictly taking all precautions.

Busy markets at the Old city of Hyderabad, Abids, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Sanathnagar, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Railway Station, Bus Stops, Shopping Malls, Function Halls, etc., are not adhering to the facemask rule.

It seems that the authorities are not taking the warnings seriously, but the orders have been issued only to convince the Court that it is implementing the Central government guidelines and also to use these orders against the political parties who have scheduled to start dharnas and protest against the government policies.

Priority for the mask rule is badly missing. Shopkeepers are also not insisting the customers wear a facemask and a bottle of sanitizer is routinely kept without use at the entrance of the shops, said the customers who came to market along with their families.

Similar situation is prevailing in the interior thickly populated areas of Amannagar, Ziaguda, Dhoolpet and Bhavaninagar. Here, almost a dozen persons were found to be affected during Covid-19 during phase 1 and phase 2.

Authorities then had worked hard day and night to bring down the cases in these areas. Several containment zones had come up then in the neighborhood, but now despite the alert, there seems to be no adherence to safety protocols. The situation is different in other parts of the city.

At some places, auto-rickshaws moving around in the colony with recorded audio messages urging people to follow Covid safety measures. Otherwise, there is no one to enforce the rule also. In schools, the parents complain that the children are left at the mercy of the management.

At no occasion had seen or heard any official from the education or health department visiting the premises of educational institutions for an inspection on compliance of Covid safety protocols.

The police on the other hand maintain that apart from creating awareness they are doing the enforcement of the facemask rule on a daily basis, cases are booked by the field officers against those violating the facemask rule.