Govt advocates homemade face-masks for personal hygiene

New Delhi, April 4: In an advisory, the Union Health Ministry, here on Saturday, suggested use of homemade masks for the people living in densely-populated areas for protecting self as well as others in the community.

“Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the people. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions,” the Ministry said.

However, the homemade masks should not be used by people suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties or the health workers, it added.

“This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with Covid-19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear,” it said.

The Ministry said homemade masks must be made of clean cloth and be used by only one individual. “There must not be sharing of face covers and must be used by only one individual,” the Ministry said. (IANS)

