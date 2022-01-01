Governor Tamilisai Inaugurates Numaish

The Governor said that one will find the stalls from the small and medium entrepreneurs from all the states of the country, Kashmir to Kanya Kumari which showcase their products and sell it here.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundara Rajan inaugurating the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition – 2022, today at Nampally, Hyderabad said that it is platform to showcase country’s social, educational, economical and cultural activities and added that everybody should visit once and visit atleast one stall to make purchases.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the inaugural function, the Governor said that one will find the stalls from the small and medium entrepreneurs from all the states of the country, Kashmir to Kanya Kumari which showcase their products and sell it here.

This will help the small entrepreneurs of their livelihood and create employment opportunity. The earning of the Exhibition society is being used to provide education in 18 Educational Institutes across the state of Telangana which is providing education and Technical education to about 30 students, mostly the girls and women and giving direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to more than 10,000 people she said.

She also praised the Exhibition Society members for offering various health services at affordable rates at the Medical Check-up Centre put up during this Exhibition and also for administrating Coronavirus vaccine to those who visit Exhibition.

She said the Exhibition Society is doing the great service to human kind by offering medical services at this pandemic period.

She said, we all must fight to defeat the Coronavirus and Omicron pandemic jointly and everyone should wear mask, maintain social distance, sanitization periodically, she said.

Minister for Home, Mohd mahmood Ali said that the government is providing all the facilities to the Exhibition Society in respect of health care, security, ATM facility, Covid vaccination facilities. He said that the Exhibition Society have been generating significant income for the government since its inception.

He said the annual All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) being organised by the Exhibition society has become an annual and permanent feature in Hyderabad for the past 8 decades, he said.

Prabha Shanker, vice President of AIIE Society, and other office bearers were present.