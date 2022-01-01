Governor Sets up Suggestions and Grievances Box to Seek People’s Problem

The Objective of setting up the suggestions and grievances box was to seek suggestions from people on problems and to know how the people want the government to work more efficiently.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundara Rajan has formally launched the suggestions and grievances box at Raj Bhavan gate which will be opened regularly.

Interacting with the media people and visitors who came to wish her on the occasion of New Year – 2022 at Raj Bhavan, today, the Governor said that Raj Bhavan will serve as a bridge between Government and people to address their problems of general public within Raj Bhavan limitations, for issues, which are beyond our scope, they will be referred to Government.

The Governor said that similar Suggestions and Grievances box was set up inside Raj Bhavan facilitating staff and employees to give their suggestions or lodge grievances, if any.

The Governor wanted the government to focus more on health infrastructure and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing adequate vaccines to Telangana.

She also congratulated the Telangana government for being one of the few states which achieved 100 per cent first dose covid vaccine administration to people.

Earlier the Governor distributed laptops to students, especially from Tribal areas. She said that during a video conference with Vice Chancellors and other organizations last time, an appeal was made to donate unused laptops so that they can be distributed among students especially poor and needy to attend online classes, she said.

There were about 2000 requests from students and others for laptops. One private organization has come forward and donated 20 laptops to students, she added.

The Governor extended New Year greetings to the people and specifically appealed to them to follow covid protocols, wear masks and consume healthy and nutritional food to increase their immunity.

She said that only collective efforts from people and the government will help us in combating Corona and Omicron and control the spread of the virus.