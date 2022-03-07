Governor greets on Women’s Day

In a message, the Governor said, "On the occasion of International Women’s Day-2022, I extend my heartiest wishes and greetings to all the women of Telangana State.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

“Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess “Shakti”.

“It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world.

“International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life.

“From family care to nation-building, woman is always omnipotent.

“I salute the spirit of sacrifice and bravery shown by women as caregivers and frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let us all resolve and work for the all-around development of women and gender equality in the true spirit of the International Women’s Day-2022 theme- ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.’

“I once again extend my best wishes to all the women fraternity on this happy occasion of International Women’s Day”, the Governor added.