Governor Extends Greetings on New Year

In a message, the Governor said, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the people of Telangana for a very happy and prosperous New Year-2022.

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended greetings on the occasion of New Year on Saturday.

In a message, the Governor said, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the people of Telangana for a very happy and prosperous New Year-2022.

Greeted Raj Bhavan staff members for their productive & successfull work in #NewYear2022 to serve the people of Telangana & Nation.



ఈరోజు గవర్నర్ గారు రాజ్ భవన్ లో పనిచేస్తున్న ఉద్యోగులు అందరినీ వారి వారి వద్దకు వెళ్ళి కొత్త సంవత్సరం శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.#NewYear #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/sB2z30WMJZ — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) December 31, 2021

She said, I wish this New Year-2022 may be filled with best of the happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment.

Let us resolve to continue our spirited fight against all societal evils and ill health and usher in an equal, equitable, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy society in the New Year 2022.

I appeal to all the people to strictly follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant and contain the pandemic by following the Covid appropriate behaviour.

On this auspicious occasion, we must ensure the vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 for whom the vaccination is going to start from January 3.

Promote the Booster Dose to the frontline workers and other eligible people. I hope our country will continue to remain successful in containing the COVID-19 pandemic with our collective efforts and alertness.

I extend my heartiest wishes to all for a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year-2022,the Governor added.