Governor contributes one month salary to CMRF

Hyderabad, March 28 (NSS): As a token contribution towards controlling the spread of novel corona virus, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has donated her one month salary (Rs.3.50L) to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund here today. To this effect, she handed over a bank cheque at Rajbhavan to the Prl. Secretary to Government, Disaster Management, M. Jagadeeshwar

Earlier, the Governor has spoken over telephone with the Chief Secretary to Government and requested to him extend all help to the daily wage laborers who have migrated from other states to the Hyderabad city to eke out their livelihood. She asked the government to provide food and all other essential commodities sufficient for next 15 days. The Governor said she has been receiving such complaints from some quarters and her office has extended required help to them, she added.

The Governor also pointed out to strengthen the ICMR recommended private medical laboratories to conduct the viral tests.

Later, the Governor interacted with the Red Cross units of 15 District branches in the state via video conference and advised Red Cross volunteers to take care of at least two poor families in all respects during the crisis.

The Governor said on her own behalf and also in coordination with Red Cross society, Hyderabad branch is arranging supply of essential commodities sufficient for 15 days to over 1000 poor families living in the slums near Rajbhavan. (NSS)

