Government seeks to dispel myths on April 5 lighting appeal

New Delhi, April 3: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to light candle, diyas or even mobile flashlights on 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity in the country’s collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic, social media was full of videos and posts about the “scientific benefits” of venture.

This led the government, through the Press Information Bureau, to dismiss these as “rumours” and “unscientific”.

“Don’t fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm. This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19,” the PIB tweeted

It also urged the citizens to “Please maintain #SocialDistancing to keep #Covid19 at bay.”

Prime Minister Modi, in a video message on Friday morning, said: “On 5th of April, at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on the 5th of April.”

“At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we areall fighting for.In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve,” he said. (IANS)

