Government formation in MP to be test for BJP

Bhopal, March 21:After the big celebration over the ouster of Kamal Nath government, the BJP on Friday got down to the serious business of forming the government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned without holding the floor test that was ordered by the Supreme Court.

Kamal Nath ministry’s resignation without going through the ignominy of the floor test has ensured the next sitting would be steered by a new government.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan whose 13-year reign preceded Kamal Nath rule almost assumed he would be handed back the reins. He has already been brow-beating the bureaucracy for a over a week now. “Will deal with each of you soon,” he had been telling the officials.

The party leadership has been restrained as it knows there are more contenders now. Slogans have been raised in favour of both Chouhan and Narottam Mishra who sparked off the defection drama.

The dark horse is the Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, whose house in Delhi had turned into the war room during the tense drama over holding the rebels in Bengaluru. The resignations of the 22 Congress rebels will be a major cause for the party’s worry as they would ask for their pound of flesh. The state also stares 25 by elections caused by the resignations of 23 MLAs and the demise of two. The vacancies have to be filled up by September 20.

The emergency over Corona virus and the budget for the coming year would also engage the new government

The Governor can ask the largest party BJP to form the government. The BJP can stake claim to form the government even before the Governor’s invitation.

Even after it forms the government BJP will have to go through the floor test in the Assembly.

There are 230 seats in the Assembly. BJP must win at least 10 seats in the by-elections. It has 106 MLAs. If 4 independents support the BJP the ruling combine would have 110 members. BJP will need 6 more seats for a majority if a by-election is held on 25 seats. If the independents refuse support the BJP would have to win 10 seats through the by-elections.

The Congress will need to win 17 seats in the by-elections. The party would need to win 24 seats to return to power on its own.

The BJP was second on 20 of the 22 seats that returned the rebel Congress MLAs. On 11 seats the margin was less than 10 per cent. Of the 22 seats 15 were elected from Gwalior-Chambal, a stronghold of Scindia. (IANS)

